The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2026 Actor Awards nominations

By Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Nominations for The Actors arrived Wednesday morning. And if you’re thinking, “Actors nominations? Who voted for these awards?” I could go into an exaggerated Abbott and Costello routine or simply remind you that the Screen Actors Guild recently rebranded its annual award ceremony as the Actor Awards or, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing, the Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA.

The Actor Awards have two separate nominating committees, one for movies and one for television, each consisting of approximately 2,500 randomly selected, active SAG-AFTRA members. We’ll concern ourselves now with the nominations on the film side, as the guild’s awards are usually one of the most accurate bellwethers for the Oscars.

Who is bellowing ”I am an actor” at the top of their lungs this morning? And who is calling their agent, doing a different sort of braying? Let’s look at the list of “snubs” and surprises.

SURPRISE: “Frankenstein” (cast)

This nomination is stranger than anything in Guillermo del Toro’s monster movie. Sure, Jacob Elordi brought raw emotion and vulnerability to Frankenstein, but the rest of the cast looked lost. Oscar Isaac? You say operatic; I say overblown. Mia Goth struggled in an underwritten role. And Christoph Waltz was playing a plot device, not a character, and doing so in the most Christoph Waltz way possible. I’d love to hear Quentin Tarantino’s review of that performance.

SNUB: “Wicked” (cast)

The first “Wicked” movie earned five SAG nominations last year, including cast. (It was blanked at the show.) However, the second entry wasn’t particularly well-received by critics and its worldwide box office fell well short of its predecessor. SAG voters usually embrace studio movies that other groups ostracize – they nominated “Babylon” – so this disrespectation comes as something of a surprise.

SNUB: “Sentimental Value” (cast)

Traditionally, SAG voters don’t venture far afield unless the movie or performance has broken into the popular culture and feels undeniable. “Parasite,” which won in 2020, is an example, as is “Emilia Pérez,” nominated before the controversy around lead Karla Sofía Gascón’s social media posts broke last year. So even though “Sentimental Value” boasts a cast that could wind up with as many as four Oscar nods, the nominating committee passed on the Norwegian film.

SURPRISE: Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue” (lead actress)

Aw, Cracklin’ Kate, get on board

We’re gonna ride

‘Till there ain’t no more to go

Taking it slow

And Lord, don’t you know

She was so fine playin’ a poor man’s lady

SNUB: Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked” (lead actress)

The Oscar prospects for “Wicked: For Good” have tumbled as the sequel struggled to match the success of last year’s blockbuster. With Erivo’s Elphaba taking a backseat to Ariana Grande’s Glinda this time around, Actors Awards voters hesitated to rubber-stamp her ticket. I blame the sex cardigan.

SURPRISE: Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another” (lead actress)

Infiniti falls somewhere between lead and supporting, and though some question the placement, no one takes issue with the performance. It’s shaping up to be a big night for Paul Thomas Anderson’s electrifying epic.

SNUB: Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine” (lead actor)

Johnson was widely predicted to be an Oscar shoo-in for his turn as MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Then people saw Benny Safdie’s movie at Venice. Then no one saw the movie in theaters. Even actors, the biggest suckers for rewarding bold performances involving transformation, wouldn’t nominate him. And this is the group that gave Brendan Fraser the prize for “The Whale.”

SURPRISE: Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia” (lead actor)

Creepy and yet somehow affecting, Plemons made “Bugonia’s” menacing conspiracy theorist deeply human. Yorgos Lanthimos’ film might have a few more surprises in store when Oscar nominations are announced in a couple of weeks.

SNUB: Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent” (lead actor)

Moura has been piling up honors for playing a political refugee in Kleber Mendonça Filho’s acclaimed film, winning best actor at Cannes and from the New York Film Critics Circle. He’ll probably win a Golden Globe Sunday night, for what that’s worth. But SAG-AFTRA voters rarely reward work from non-English language movies, even for performances like Moura’s that feel impossible to ignore.

SURPRISE: Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme” (supporting actress)

The late-arriving “Marty Supreme” did well with voters, landing noms for ensemble and lead actor Timothée Chalamet, who seems primed to sweep through award season. A’zion scored too for her turn as Marty’s sweet girlfriend who, it turns out, has dreams (and schemes) of her own. A’zion leans into the chaos, every bit the equal of her co-star.

SURPRISE: Miles Caton, “Sinners” (supporting actor)

Caton was central to the best scene in any movie from 2025. Voters paid attention, tapping in time to the beat.

SNUB: Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly” (supporting actor)

SAG-AFTRA voters nominated Sandler four years ago for playing the weary scout in the underrated sports drama “Hustle,” so there was some thought that he’d return to the party this year. He’s great in “Jay Kelly,” his loyal, long-suffering agent acting as a nice, human foil to George Clooney’s sometimes insufferable star. But it’s looking increasingly doubtful that the turn will earn him his first Oscar nomination.