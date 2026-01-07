This chicken and broccoli casserole is good for you and your wallet

By Ellie Krieger Washington Post

I’m absolutely enchanted by Midwestern casserole culture, where a homey, crowd-pleasing dish is more than just food – it’s a symbol of caring, community and resourcefulness. These dishes are meant to be shared – with company at home, at a potluck or with a neighbor in need.

Casseroles are also rooted in thriftiness, making smart use of economical ingredients. If you crave the uplifting company of family and friends but are also mindful of your budget, making a casserole allows for casual, accessible get-togethers.

This homey bake with tender bites of chicken and broccoli channels a Midwestern casserole in a healthy way that’s not only wallet-friendly, it also offers tremendous value with one our most limited assets – time. It comes together in about an hour, with minimal chopping.

Two key nutritious, convenient and affordable ingredients make that possible: parboiled brown rice and frozen broccoli. The rice, which is sold as “instant” brown rice, has been partially cooked, so it cooks much faster than its uncooked counterpart. It has no additives – and just one ingredient on the box’s label: precooked, parboiled whole-grain brown rice.

Frozen broccoli, which is nutritionally comparable to fresh cooked, costs less, is convenient to keep on hand and doesn’t need to be chopped. (That said, you could certainly substitute fresh broccoli here, if you prefer.)

To make the bake, stir the rice into a thickened mixture of broth and milk that’s seasoned with onion, garlic, lemon zest, thyme and parmesan cheese, then transfer it to a baking dish. Nestle chunks of browned chicken thighs and the broccoli florets into the rice, then cover the dish with foil and bake it for 30 minutes. Discard the foil, sprinkle the top with more parmesan and bake for 5 minutes more.

The resulting casserole comes out tender and saucy, with a light creaminess, lovely aroma and a savory richness. Studded with juicy chicken and broccoli, it’s a nourishing, weeknight-friendly meal that’s ideal for sharing.

Chicken, Broccoli and Brown Rice Casserole

This weeknight-friendly, saucy bake, with tender bites of chicken and broccoli, channels a Midwestern casserole in a healthy way. It features parboiled brown rice, which allows the dish to cook quickly, and milk in place of cream, all seasoned with lemon, thyme and parmesan cheese.

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed of excess fat and cut into 2-inch pieces

½ teaspoon fine salt, divided

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 large yellow onion (10 ounces), chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups low-sodium or no-salt-added chicken broth

½ cup whole milk

1 cup parboiled brown rice, such as Success brand

½ cup (2 ounces) grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

One (10-ounce) bag frozen broccoli florets

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Pat the chicken dry, then season it all over with ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.

In a large (12-inch) skillet with tall sides over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add half of the chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned all over, about 5 minutes total, then transfer to a plate. Add another 1 tablespoon of the oil to the skillet, then repeat with the remaining chicken.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the empty skillet and reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and thyme, and cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Sprinkle the flour over the onion and cook, stirring constantly, until coated, another 30 seconds. While stirring, add the broth and milk, increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, so the liquid is simmering. Cook, adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a simmer, stirring occasionally and scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the rice until combined. Stir in ¼ cup (1 ounce) of the Parmesan, the lemon zest and the remaining ¼ teaspoon each of salt and pepper until well combined. Transfer the rice mixture to a shallow 9-by-13-by-2-inch (3-quart) oven-safe dish. Nestle the chicken, with any accumulated juices, and the broccoli into the mixture.

Cover with foil and bake for about 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the rice is tender and saucy. Remove the foil, sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup (1 ounce) of Parmesan on top and continue baking, uncovered, for 5 to 10 minutes, or until lightly golden on top. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Yield: Six servings

Storage note: Refrigerate for up to four days.

Substitutions: Frozen broccoli for 4 cups bite-size fresh broccoli florets. Yellow onion for white onion. Parmesan for pecorino Romano or grana Padano. Whole milk for reduced-fat milk or half-and-half. Dried thyme for 1 tablespoon fresh. Gluten-free? Use 2 teaspoons cornstarch in place of the all-purpose flour.