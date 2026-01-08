Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers! Welcome to our monthly letters column. We’ve had some interesting mail, so we’ll get right to it.

• Our columns often touch on the benefits of regular exercise on body, mind and mood. We heard from a reader who finds that, in some workout classes, pursuing those rewards may be putting your hearing at risk. “Various health clubs and rec centers where I’ve attended spin classes really crank up the music,” he wrote. “The decibel levels sound off the charts. With the loud, sustained music and blasting instructions lasting 50 minutes or more, what risks to hearing do the students face?” Your concerns are valid. Hearing damage depends not only on volume, but on duration as well. Sustained sound levels above 85 decibels can harm hearing. Spin classes can hit 90 or even 100 decibels – over the recommended safe exposure limits – in a matter of minutes, not hours. At those levels, repeat exposure can lead to ringing in the ears, increased sound sensitivity over time and possibly even permanent hearing loss. Ear plugs would be a good idea.

• Another important topic we’ve covered is getting the most out of a medical appointment. A reader shared a practical tip. “When at a doctor’s appointment, I often ask if I can record the findings on voice memos on my phone,” he wrote. “That way I can replay the discussion, share with my wife and google anything I didn’t quite understand. It is also a good record, for me, of my past issues.” Each step of the way, you’re making good choices. That begins with making sure the practitioner is comfortable with recording. The recording itself can be a useful tool for all the reasons you outlined. A medical setting can be stressful. When information about your health is complex or emotionally charged, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. An audio record allows repeated access to that information, giving you time to process it, research it and come up with follow-up questions that can lead to improved outcomes.

• A recent column about potassium, an important nutrient, prompted this suggestion from a reader: “I appreciate your focus on dietary solutions to increase potassium intake, but you forget an additional source: low-sodium salt. It’s a combination of sodium chloride, with added potassium chloride,” he wrote. “It cuts sodium intake in half while providing 350 mg of potassium. Of course, those whose potassium intake should be limited due to a medical condition should steer clear.” Yes, low-sodium salt can be a good source of potassium for people with normal kidney function. And for anyone with kidney disease, heart failure, diabetes or adrenal disorders, or taking medications that raise potassium levels, it can pose a health risk. It’s a good idea to check with your doctor if switching is right for you.

Thank you, as always, to everyone who to took the time to write. You are keeping our inboxes full, so we will be back with a bonus letters column next week.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.