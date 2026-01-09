On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Tennessee at Florida ESPN
9 a.m.: Kansas at West Virginia Fox 28
9 a.m.: VCU at George Mason ESPNU
9 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Miami ESPN2
9 a.m.: Boston College at Louisville KSKN
9 a.m.: Fordham at St. Bonaventure USA
9:30 a.m.: DePaul at UConn TNT
10 a.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan CBS
10 a.m.: Houston at Baylor NBC Sports
11 a.m.: SMU at Duke ESPN
11 a.m.: Georgia at South Carolina ESPN2
11 a.m.: Rhode Island at Davidson USA
11 a.m.: St. John’s at Creighton FS1
11 a.m.: Georgia Southern at South Alabama ESPNU
11:15 a.m.: Stanford at Virginia KSKN
11:30 a.m.: Villanova at Marquette TNT
Noon: Loyola Chicago at George Washington CBS Sports
Noon: Kansas State at Arizona State NBC Sports
1 p.m.: Arizona at TCU ESPN
1 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Iowa State ESPN2
1 p.m.: Saint Louis at La Salle USA
1 p.m.: Jackson State at Alabama State ESPNU
1 p.m.: Providence at Xavier FS1
2 p.m.: Washington State at Saint Mary’s CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington ESPN+
2 p.m.: Montana State at Idaho ESPN+
3 p.m.: Arkansas at Auburn ESPN
3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Bradley ESPNU
3 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown FS1
3 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame ESPN2
4 p.m.: Texas Tech at Colorado CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Texas at Alabama ESPN
5 p.m.: Maryland at UCLA Fox 28
5 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Utah State at Boise State CBS Sports
7 p.m.: BYU at Utah ESPN
8 p.m.: Fresno State at San Diego State CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
Noon: Santa Clara at Washington State ESPN+
1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana ESPN+
1 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State ESPN+
2 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, Unrivaled
4:30 p.m.: Phantom at Lunar Owls truTV
5:45 p.m.: Mist at Laces truTV
Football, college
9 a.m.: Hula Bowl All-Star game CBS Sports
Football, high school
10 a.m.: Navy All-American Bowl NBC
Football, NFL wild card
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Carolina Fox 28
5 p.m.: Green Bay at Chicago Prime Video
Golf
7 a.m.: LIV Golf Promotions FS1
Gymnastics, college
1 p.m.: Sprouts Farmers Market Quad Meet ABC
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Boston ABC
4 p.m.: Florida at Ottawa NHL Network
4 p.m.: Seattle at Carolina KSKN
Hockey, WHL
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria Victory+
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
2 p.m.: Washington State at Saint Mary’s 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, NFL wild card
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Carolina 92.5-FM
5 p.m.: Green Bay at Chicago 92.5-FM
All events subject to change