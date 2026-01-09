WSU picks up commitments from Oregon State WR Darrius Clemons, Cal Poly CB Christopher Solis-Lumar

PULLMAN — Washington State isn’t done making over its roster.

The Cougars have landed two more commitments, one from Oregon State wide receiver Darrius Clemons and one from Cal Poly cornerback Christopher Solis-Lumar, according to Friday reports from ESPN and 247 Sports, giving their new team its 16th and 17th additions of the offseason.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, Clemons started his career with two seasons at Michigan, then spent the 2024 season at Oregon State, where he made 25 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns, starting the final six games of that season. Clemons didn’t play last season due to an injury.

Clemons played sparingly in Ann Arbor, where he totaled only four catches for 40 yards in two seasons, so he hit the transfer portal after that season. He wound up closer to home, at Oregon State, roughly a two-hour drive from his hometown of Portland.

As a class of 2022 prospect out of Westview High in Portland, he earned all manner of offers: Alabama, Oregon, USC, Auburn, Notre Dame, UCLA, Washington and others. He was one of the gems of the class, ranked as the top prospect in the state of Oregon by 247 Sports, and the No. 24 wide receiver in the country.

Clemons is the second wideout to transfer to Washington State this offseason, joining Florida transfer Tank Hawkins, who made a big splash when he announced his decision on Tuesday. Only one of WSU’s top receivers from last season, Tony Freeman, is returning to the team, making Clemons and Hawkins’ additions timely pickups for coach Kirby Moore’s team.

As a true freshman last season, Solis-Lumar logged 332 snaps in 11 games, breaking up three passes and making 23 tackles. He finished the season with a Pro Football Focus defense grade of 68.5, which is above average, and a coverage grade of 63.2.

Washington State has landed transfer cornerback Christopher Solis-Lumar. 2025 signee with the Mustangs and reunites with new Coug DB coach Brandyn Thompson https://t.co/RtIHXtKPe1 pic.twitter.com/Ux4XVkUYzJ — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 9, 2026

Solis-Lumar is the second Cal Poly player to transfer to WSU this offseason, joining safety Jeremiah Bernard, who announced his decision on Monday. For their commitments, the Cougars can likely thank cornerbacks coach Brandyn Thompson, who coached the Mustangs’ cornerbacks last season.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Solis-Lumar was a class of 2025 product of Pasadena High in California, where he earned offers from Oregon State, Boise State, San Diego State and FCS clubs Portland State and Bethune-Cookman at the time.

In his one season of action at Cal Poly, Solis-Lumar allowed 17 catches on 23 targets, which is a rather high 74% catch rate. But he also played some of his best football against the toughest opponents on the Mustangs’ schedule, breaking up two passes and earning a PFF coverage grade of 89.8 against Big Sky powerhouse Montana, which went on to make the FCS playoffs semifinals.

Solis-Lumar is the third cornerback the Cougars have added this offseason, joining Oregon State transfer Jalil Tucker and San Jose State transfer Jaylen Thomas, both of whom figure to be in the mix for starting roles next season. It’s a position of need for the Cougs, who are losing graduating seniors Colby Humphrey and Jamorri Colson, so Solis-Lumar’s addition profiles as a nice pickup for Washington State.

Solis-Lumar and Clemons are also the fourth and fifth new players WSU has added on Friday alone, joining Arizona cornerback Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, Idaho defensive end Matyus McLain and D-II Central Washington running back Beau Phillips, the last of whom is accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Cougs.