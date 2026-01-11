Spokane man arrested in Post Falls in SWAT standoff after alleged kidnapping, threats to family members

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Spokane man Saturday night after he allegedly threatened family members, prompting a SWAT standoff in a Post Falls house.

At around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a “family disturbance” involving a firearm at the 6000 block of East Maplewood Avenue near Post Falls. Barricaded inside was 28-year-old Tristan Evans, of Spokane, recently released from jail and “experiencing a mental health crisis,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Evans’ family had called 911 after they made an “escape” from the residence, where Evans “allegedly threatened family members with a crowbar and prevented them from leaving,” according to the release. Family members told authorities Evans had access to loaded firearms in the house.

Evans “refused to surrender” after deputies tried to get him out of the home, prompting a response from the sheriff’s office and the Coeur d’Alene Police Department joint SWAT team.

“SWAT negotiators made contact with the suspect and worked to secure his surrender. After the deployment of distraction devices, the suspect surrendered without further incident,” the release reads.

Authorities arrested Evans, and he now faces charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and obstructing a peace officer.