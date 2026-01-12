Coloring contest winners: Whimsical mittens impressed judges in contest that left them wanting more

The snow arrived just in time Tuesday for The Spokesman-Review staff to judge the annual mitten coloring contest.

Creative children of the region submitted eye-catching artwork that left judges wanting more.

With there having been fewer contestants than past years – this one marks the lowest of any other – the contest was shrunk into two categories: ages 5 and younger, and 6 to 12. This year, six Spokane-area kids made it to the top, whereas normally the contest would feature nine.

Ages 5 and younger

In our youngest age group, 4-year-old Lucy Storey, presented a colorful mitten with colors that did not overlap. Five-year-old Elliot Dewey likewise avoided overlapping colors. The bright orange warmed the judges in an otherwise cold office. Philly Bond, 3, utilized the entire page, extending beyond the border with “The Nightmare Before Christmas” stickers and color blocking. Lucy, Elliot and Philly all hail from Spokane.

Ages 6 to 12

Spokane Valley’s Kaitlyn Thomas, 8, wished a “Merry Stitchmas” with her Stitch drawing – one of the main character’s from Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch.” The wordplay, glitter and stark lines won the judges over. Mia Broeckling, also 8, submitted an action-packed scene depicting a fire-breathing dragon and angel personifying hope. And a “Feline Navidad” to 11-year-old Nora Toth for her mitten of colorful cats that offered whimsical detail in each one. One judge said she wishes she could take it home.

The artwork is on display at the Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St., where each winner has earned a gift card. We encourage teachers, parents and grandparents to submit their kiddos works for the upcoming Valentine’s Day heart coloring contest.