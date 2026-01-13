Spokane man arrested after several construction sites in Spokane County burglarized

Over $17,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered by Spokane County law enforcement after a series of construction site burglaries were reported throughout the county.

Detectives at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office began investigating several burglaries in December after several construction sites reported tools, building materials, appliances, electronics and other items being stolen.

Detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Andrew Mackey after finding several social media posts Mackey had posted trying to sell items that matched the things stolen from construction sites, Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office wrote in a release on Tuesday. The investigation also identified Mackey’s vehicles and matched them to the vehicles used during some of the burglaries, Gregory wrote.

Mackey was arrested on Dec. 23 on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property.

Detectives recovered a large amount of stolen property at Mackey’s home and took two of his vehicles – a 1993 Ford F450 and a 2007 GMC Sierra, both registered to Mackey – and $2,500 in cash.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Gregwory.