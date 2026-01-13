Woman killed in three-vehicle crash near Moscow identified

A woman killed last week in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 north of Moscow, Idaho, was identified by the Latah County coroner as 69-year-old Deirdre Krigbaum, of Palouse, Washington.

The afternoon of Jan. 7, Krigbaum was driving a 2010 Toyota Venza east on Idaho state Highway 66 and turned south on Highway 95, north of Viola, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The driver of a semitruck, which was hauling cargo south on Highway 95, tried to avoid striking the Toyota, briefly swerving into the northbound left turn lane and then returning to the southbound lanes to avoid a crash with northbound traffic.

The truck’s trailer struck the Toyota, causing it to lose control and strike the guardrail on the southbound shoulder of the highway. The Toyota rebounded off the guardrail, crossed into northbound traffic and struck a 2022 Ram 2500 pickup head on.

Krigbaum was wearing her seat belt. She died at the scene from traumatic head injuries, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt.

The semitruck driver, a 56-year-old Ferdinand, Idaho, man, was uninjured, ISP said. The Dodge driver, a 57-year-old Otis Orchards man, sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

Highway 95 was fully blocked for about four and a half hours.

ISP is investigating.