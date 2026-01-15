Jewish Film Festival brings education, community to hundreds at Magic Lantern

Spokane Jewish Film Festival

All events take place at the Magic Lantern Theater at 25 W. Main Ave.

An opening night reception with appetizers from FEAST World Kitchen will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 22. Tickets cost $25.

Each day features a short film before the main attraction, described below. General admission is $15. Students and seniors can attend for $12.

7 p.m. ThursdayFEAST World Kitchen hosts short film “Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire,” a biography of holocaust survivor and author Elie Wiesel, pieced together largely from interviews and personal archives.

7 p.m. Jan. 24 “Days Between Rest” – a singer reflects on growing up Jewish in Uganda.

“The Other” – a look into the experience of Israeli and Palestinian peacebuilders and “the courage to imagine connection in the face of division.”

1:30 p.m. Jan. 25Local klezmer band Meshugga Daddies! performance begins.

7 p.m. Jan. 25“The Stage is Ours” – around 50 Jewish actors, playwrights, and directors gather and reflect on history and meaning of Jewish theater.

“Welcome to Yiddishland” – an exploration of artists revitalizing Yiddish culture across the globe.

7 p.m. Jan. 29“Fiddler on the Moon: Judaism in Space” – Scientists and rabbis discuss whether Judaism would survive in outer space.

“Coexistence, My Ass!” – the story of Israeli activist and comedian Noam Shuster Eliassi and her use of humor to touch on realities surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

7 p.m. Jan. 31“Unholy” – a young adult with a gastrointestinal disorder attends her first Passover Seder on a feeding tube.

“Soda” – a love story set in 1954 between a former kapo – a prisoner in a Nazi camp who was given authority over their fellow prisoners – and a former Jewish partisan leader.

2 p.m. Feb. 1“Heritage Day” – a young girl becomes obsessed with her family’s history after dressing as her grandmother, a holocaust survivor, for her school’s “Heritage Day.”

“31 Candles” – a romantic comedy following a man struggling in the world of romance who decides to have a bar mitzvah at age 31 after a former crush reenters his life.