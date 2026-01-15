The Offspring bring punk rock to the Spokane Arena

From staff reports

Punk rock band the Offspring is bringing their list of hits to Spokane, alongside special guest Bad Religion.

The group was founded in 1984 in Southern California as Manic Subsidal before becoming the Offspring in 1986. They first found mainstream success in 1993 with their third record, the six-times platinum “Smash.”

The Offspring is also known for other albums like 1998’s “Americana” as well as songs like “Self Esteem,” “The Kids Aren’t Alright,” “You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid” and more.

In late 2024, the band released their 11th studio album, “Supercharged.” To date, they have sold over 45 million albums worldwide.

They will be joined by fellow California rockers Bad Religion, who are known for songs such as “21st Century (Digital Boy),” “American Jesus,” “Sorrow” and more.

The Offspring and Bad Religion will perform 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Numerica Veterans Arena. Tickets starting at $51.25 can be purchased through TicketsWest.