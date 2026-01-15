Matthew McConaughey trademarks ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’ catchphrase to protect against AI

By David Matthews New York Daily News

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey trademarked ‘Alright, alright, alright,” his popular catchphrase from “Dazed and Confused,” in order to protect against possible AI misuse.

The trademark is part of an overall trademark protecting his image and voice.

McConaughey, 56, has had eight separate applications approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“My team and I want to know that when my voice or likeness is ever used, it’s because I approved and signed off on it,” he said in a statement. “We want to create a clear perimeter around ownership with consent and attribution the norm in an AI world.”

McConaughey’s legal team said the trademark was pre-emptive, but gave the actor standing to sue if need be.

“In a world where we’re watching everybody scramble to figure out what to do about AI misuse, we have a tool now to stop someone in their tracks or take them to federal court,” attorney Jonathan Pollack said in a statement.

McConaughey, and his “Interstellar co-star Michael Caine,” signed exclusive AI deals with ElevenLabs in November.