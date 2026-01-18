See National Popcorn Day freebies, deals at Cinemark, AMC, more

By Julia Gomez USA Today USA Today

Popcorn is great whether you’re at a movie theater, walking around a theme park, or at home looking for something to munch on. And what better way to show your love for the iconic snack than by celebrating National Popcorn Day?

National Popcorn Day falls on Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Day, a federal holiday,and movie theater chains across the country are celebrating it with deals and promotions popcorn lovers can enjoy during the long weekend.

From freebies to BYOB (Bring Your Own Bucket), movie theaters are bringing out the deals this year.

So, whether you like to add extra butter and salt, cheese powder, or M&M’s and Raisinets to your popcorn, popcorn lovers can sit back and relax with a bucket of their favorite snack, knowing they might’ve saved some cash while watching a movie.

Here’s a look at this year’s National Popcorn Day deals.

Free popcorn

at AMC

AMC will be celebrating National Popcorn Day by giving away free popcorn.

Monday is the final day that moviegoers with AMC’s popcorn pass (which costs $29.99 a year plus tax) will receive their first large popcorn for free, according to a post on AMC Theaters’ Instagram.

The theater will also be selling popcorn collectibles, like popcorn plushies and figures.

Dress up for popcorn at Regal Cinemas

Moviegoers who dress in costume will receive a free large popcorn on Monday, according to Regal Cinemas’ Instagram account.

People who post a photo of themselves in costume at a Regal location and tag @RegalMovies will also have a chance to win three free months of Regal Unlimited, a monthly subscription that lets moviegoers see any 2D movie at any time.

Other National Popcorn Day deals

Other National Popcorn Day deals include:

Cineplex – Offers a free small popcorn with a ticket purchase from on Monday.

Marcus Theatres- Offers a free large popcorn on Monday, Jan. 19 and the chance to win concession prizes with scratch off coupons.

B & B Theatres – Backstage Pass Members will receive a free regular popcorn with ticket purchase on Monday.

Popcorn: a centuries-old treat loved by the world





In the 16th century, the Aztecs wore popcorn during ceremonies that honored the Aztec god of maize and fertility, Tlaloc, according to National Day Calendar. The treat we know today was used to adorn the headdresses worn during the ceremonies.

However, it became popular in the U.S. during the 1800s after a candy-store owner, Charles Cretors, created a popcorn machine that used steam to pop kernels. Eventually, by 1900, Cretors had popcorn wagons that drove through the streets of Chicago.

100 years later, Americans, who eat more popcorn than any other country, eat about 13 billion quarts of popcorn every year.

The snack is so popular that theaters and theme parks have released elaborately designed popcorn buckets. For example, a music box-esque popcorn bucket modeled after Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom’s Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, which sold in 2025, that spun ⁠and played music, or the ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ popcorn bucket that sold at AMC Theaters in November, which magically made your popcorn look like it disappeared.

Other popcorn buckets inspired by movies and characters are so popular that they can sell ⁠out almost instantly or cause people to stand in line for hours just for a chance to get one.

