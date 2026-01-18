The Dirt: Jubilant HollisterStier planning new laboratory

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Jubilant HollisterStier plans to build a new $18.5 million infrastructure for its sister company, HollisterStier Allergy.

The larger organization was one of the only Washington manufacturer of coronavirus vaccines during the pandemic, according to previous Spokesman-Review reports.

In early 2024, Jubilant announced a two-phased, $285 million dollar expansion that added roughly 424,000 square feet to its manufacturing line which makes injectable products for large pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Its allergy-related manufacturing company specializes in making tools and equipment to diagnose and treat allergic conditions around the world, according to its website.

Officials have submitted plans to the city of Spokane for the first of multiphase expansion that calls for a new $18.5 million building near its Hillyard campus at 3525 N. Regal St.

The two -story building will have a footprint of roughly 21,000 square feet. The structure will be used as an allergens business processing unit, plans show.

Located at 2825 E. Gordon Ave., the structure will specifically be used for the housing of raw materials, compounding functions and biological source materials in addition to being used as a research and development laboratory space.

The laboratory will consist of mechanical support areas, offices, other storage and clean room space, which is a highly controlled environment designed to limit airborne particles, plan documents show.

Plans were submitted as part of the predevelopment process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought.

“Jubilant HollisterStier Allergy, a leading provider of allergy extracts and diagnostic products, has initiated planning for the first phase of a multi-phase expansion at its existing manufacturing facility in Spokane,” Jubilant spokeswoman Jen Beeler wrote in an email. “This effort represents the initial step in a broader long-term growth strategy for the Allergy business in Spokane.”

As for details around the project, Beeler said it is too early to discuss.

“At this time, no additional information is available beyond what has been publicly disclosed, as permitting activities are currently underway,” she wrote. “Nevertheless, this phase marks the beginning of a larger, strategic vision for the site.”

The manufacturer has selected Lydig Construction, a Spokane-based firm, to build the structure.

Major expansion planned for Spokane retirement community

A sprawling 35-acre retirement community along the banks of the Spokane river, located northeast of Avista Corp. headquarters, will soon see major changes.

Owners of the Riverview Retirement Community are planning two major expansions that will cost more than $50 million, according to a construction permit application submitted to the city of Spokane.

Application documents show plans for a 31-unit luxury condominium dubbed the Crest and an 81-unit independent living facility called the Heights.

Danie Monaghan, president and CEO of the Riverview operation, explained the significance of the expansion projects.

“The Heights and the Crest represent more than new buildings for Riverview – they represent the natural growth of a community that has always believed seniors deserve choice, dignity and a sense of belonging at every stage of life,” Monaghan said. “As Spokane’s first senior living community, Riverview was built on the idea of serving older adults in a way that felt personal and forward-thinking, and this project continues that legacy in a new and meaningful way.”

Set to open in the fall of 2028, the Crest will feature condominium units that are roughly 1,400 to 1,700 square feet, according to its website. The three story structure will combine with new campus amenities including a bar and restaurant and outdoor lounge area.

The campus already has a coffee shop, community garden, lap swimming pool, fitness center, hot tub and a workshop for activities like woodworking.

Located at 1777 E. Upriver Drive, the Crest will be a roughly 20,000 square foot building and is estimated to cost about $10.4 million, application documents show.

Monaghan said the building is unique to the senior living market.

“The Crest is different by design. It’s for active, engaged seniors who want the freedom of an independent lifestyle paired with the comfort of knowing support, connection, and community are close at hand,” she said. “The inspiration behind this project came from listening to our residents, to our families and to a new generation of seniors who want something modern, vibrant, and intentional without losing the warmth Riverview is known for.”

Set to break ground early this year, the Heights will stand four stories tall and have a footprint of roughly 40,000 square feet.

Located at 1841 E. Upriver Drive, the independent living facility will consist of units spanning about 900 to 1,400 square feet.

The Heights will be developed with new amenities including a rooftop patio and lounge, a dog park, a landscaped garden, an auditorium and classrooms.

The cost of construction is estimated at $42 million.

Bellevue-based Wattenbarger Architects designed both buildings. Spokane-based Yost-Gallagher Construction will build the Crest and Spokane-based Bouten Construction will construct the Heights.

Grocery store planned for

South Hill

Developers are in the early phases of planning a large grocery store a couple blocks south of Ferris High School.

The 16,000-square-foot building will be near the recently completed Maverick gas station and Mister Car Wash on Regal Street, plans show.

The predevelopment plans show little detail of the project as it is early in design processes, except for the size of the building and its parking lot which will include roughly 70 stalls.

The estimated cost of construction is $4.2 million, plans show.

Located at 4221 S. Regal St., the site is owned by the estate of Maxine Douglass, who was the wife of the late real estate magnate Harlan Douglass, Spokane County property records show.

Real estate investment and development firm Douglass Properties could not be reached last week for comment.