Man arrested after alleged attempted burglary, on-foot pursuit in Spokane Valley

Police arrested a 48-year-old man for attempting to break into a business on Sunday in Spokane Valley.

The alleged attempted burglary was at a store on the 9200 block on East Trent Avenue. The business owner, who called the police, said he saw an unknown man on his security footage trying to break into his store by trying to gain entry through a window.

The suspect, 48-year-old Lawrence D. Jones, was charged with burglary, malicious mischief and obstructing.

According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Jones has been arrested more than 50 times and has been convicted of crimes like theft, fraud, trespassing and resisting arrest.

Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Police Department responded to a burglary on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

When he was arrested, Jones denied breaking the window or attempting to break into the store. He said he was dropped off by a bus when he noticed someone breaking the store window. Jones had a cut on his hand at the time of his arrest.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, he saw Jones breaking the store window, which already had a hole in it. Jones fled the scene and was followed by police, who told Jones to stop running.

After a short foot pursuit, the deputy arrested Jones in a parking lot at 2700 N. Argonne Road.