Analysis: Idaho coach Thomas Ford Jr. expects defensive reinforcements from the portal to offset key losses

At its best, the transfer portal is something like alchemy, turning lead into gold – see Indiana and Heisman Trophy quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

On balance, though, incrementally improving a roster with players who can immediately contribute while covering losses from players who have left is probably a good goal for most teams.

“I think we have found our niche here,” Idaho coach Thomas Ford Jr. said.

The Vandals welcome nine new players from the portal who started their careers at other places. And their focus has been on defense.

The additions

Idaho picked up Jamarion Augustus, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior defensive end from Northern Iowa; Javen Augustus, a 6-4, 230-pound senior DE from Coastal Carolina; junior Ishaan Daniels, a 5-10, 175-pound cornerback from Weber State; Darrell Gipson Jr., a 6-1 , 242-pound junior linebacker from Cincinnati; Landon Hammond, a 6-1, 165-pound freshman cornerback from Tulane; Mika Roberson, a 5-11, 175-pound sophomore defensive back from Central Washington; senior Tyrane Stewart, a 5-11, 190-pound DB from North Texas University; Luke Teskey, a 6-2, 245-pound senior DE who delayed his portal entry to complete a premed curriculum at New Hampshire; and defensive end RB Wilson V, a 6-4, 250-pounder from Texas Southern.

On offense, Ford said Idaho is open to adding one more receiver from the portal.

While players in the portal can still sign with schools, the portal is closed to entry.

In looking for additions from the portal, the Vandals put a premium on players who have a resume featuring hundreds of snaps, according to Ford. For players who are coming to Idaho from FBS schools, Ford said he wants them clear-eyed about seizing an opportunity to play.

“That’s what we have to offer if that’s what the kid wants,” he said. “For some kids, money is the most important thing. The logo is the most important thing. We are not recruiting that kind of kid.

“Regardless of where they come from, they have got to be able to play at the (FCS) level.”

Idaho was hit hard by portal losses a season ago when Ford succeeded Jason Eck, who left for New Mexico. This year, “we have had a lot of success with the portal. We didn’t lose that much. I feel pretty good about it,” Ford said.

The losses

The Vandals lost key pieces on defense, including DE Matyus McLain, a junior headed to Washington State; linebacker Dylan Layne, going to Oregon State for a final season; Matt Irwin, a junior safety who signed with Central Florida; and Caleb Ricks, a freshman All-America cornerback for Idaho who is going to San Diego State.

Ford said he does not begrudge anybody the opportunity to turn up a card and move from the FCS to FBS.

Nor is he looking down at anybody who wants to move down to be able to play. Rocco Koch, a rising sophomore quarterback who played regularly as a short-yardage runner for Idaho, signed with NAIA Ottawa University of Arizona for the chance to be a starter.

A dozen other members of Idaho’s 2025 team are in the portal but have not yet announced commitments to new schools. Ford said the only one of them he discouraged from entering the portal was safety Hayden John, who will be a senior.

But portal season is a time for football-playing dreams to be recalibrated, both moving up and down levels of competition.

“Everybody’s journey is different,” Ford said.