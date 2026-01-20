Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers! Welcome to a bonus letters column. We hope you had a peaceful and enjoyable holiday season and that this new year (how did that happen so soon?) will treat you well. We have some interesting mail, so on to your letters.

• We have written many times about the benefits of music for people living with dementia. We have received a number of letters on this topic, including one from a reader in Virginia:

“I was happy to see your article about Alzheimer’s and music. My husband, an emeritus professor at Old Dominion University here in Virginia and an alumnus of UCLA, was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia about 10 years ago,” she wrote. “A brilliant man who knew what was happening to him, he and I watched this destroy his brain. A fellow professor came every week to play guitar with him. To the very end, my husband was able to play his guitar and enjoy music.” Thank you for sharing a tender memory. Music can stimulate neural pathways that often remain intact well after other cognitive functions have been lost. Music allows the person to hold on to a piece of their core self. It also creates a pathway for the shared emotional experiences that are so important to the person’s loved ones.

• Most recently, we examined new research that suggests listening to music can have a protective effect on cognition. A study from researchers in Australia found that people who made music part of daily life had a 40% lower risk of getting dementia. This protective effect also extended to general cognitive decline. When the music lovers were tested on memory and cognitive function, their results were measurably better than those of the non-music group. Another reader had a follow-up question on this topic.

“I saw your response to a reader about the connection between music and memory, which also tied to a neuropsychiatric/dementia study in Australia,” he wrote. “It was very interesting and it made me wonder: Is there any connection between certain types of music and a lowered risk of dementia?” We were curious about the same thing. At this time, existing research does not suggest that specific genres of music have a more protective effect on cognition. The current consensus is that music in general can have a beneficial effect on the brain, mood and memory. Some studies suggest that up-tempo music, which is more rousing, may engage the mind more directly. But as for whether the classical elegance of Bach may be better than the explosive sounds of Black Sabbath, that research has yet to be done.

Thank you, as always, for taking the time to write.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.