Brandi Carlile returning to the Gorge Amphitheatre in 2026

By Michael Rietmulder Seattle Times

With her annual Mexico resort festival Girls Just Wanna Weekend in the books, Brandi Carlile is making her next destination bash official. The folk-singing rock ‘n’ roller has announced her highly anticipated return to the Gorge Amphitheatre this year.

After taking a two-year hiatus, citing the need for a break in her ridiculously busy schedule, Carlile’s Echoes Through the Canyon concert series takes over the landmark Washington venue May 29 and 30.

“I’ve missed the sunsets, dancing under the stars, and the power of coming together in this sacred place,” she wrote, announcing the shows in a social media post.

The hometown hero is slated to perform headlining sets both nights, with a stacked all-women supporting cast of friends and personal heroes. On the first night, Carlile will be joined by folk rock pillars Indigo Girls and I’m With Her — an Americana all-star trio comprised of Sarah Jarosz, Nickel Creek fiddler Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan of Crooked Still. Night 2 features Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.

In confirming the dates and lineup, Carlile also teased that some unannounced special guests will help mark the occasion, “because come on it’s THE GORGE!!!” she wrote.

Various presales will be available through Carlile’s fan club, Live Nation and Ticketmaster at staggered times Wednesday and Thursday. An artist presale using the code “BCGORGE” opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday, while a venue presale begins 10 a.m. Thursday with the code “26GORGEAMP.”

Remaining tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday. Prices have not yet been revealed.

Before taking a well-earned break from planning the multi-night Gorge blowout, Carlile delivered a weekend for the books in 2023, when she brought in music icon Joni Mitchell for her first proper ticketed headlining concert in ages.

“That show moved me in ways I’ll never be able to fully explain to anyone who wasn’t there,” Carlile wrote of the “once in a lifetime, magical weekend” in the social media post.

Ahead of her gigs at the oft-gusty venue, Carlile has plenty of wind in her sails this year, having released a pair of sterling records in 2025, including her first solo album in four years, “Returning to Myself.” Her team-up with Elton John has the duo nominated for two Grammy Awards at the Feb. 1 ceremony in Los Angeles, one week before Carlile will give her biggest televised performance yet singing “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl.