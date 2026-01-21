On the air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: USF at UAB ESPN2
4 p.m.: Wisconsin at Penn State FS1
4 p.m.: Campbell at Charleston KSKN
4 p.m.: Monmouth at Hampton CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Tennessee State at SIU Edwardsville ESPNU
6 p.m.: Missouri State at New Mexico State CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Sacramento State at Idaho ESPN+
6 p.m.: Portland State at Eastern Washington SWX
Basketball, college women
3 p.m.: Iowa at Maryland NBC
4:30 p.m.: UConn at Georgetown TNT / truTV
4:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Oklahoma ESPN
6 p.m.: Washington State at Pacific ESPN+
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Oregon State ESPN+
6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Sacramento State ESPN+
7 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Portland State ESPN+
Football, college
5 p.m.: The American Bowl all-star game NFL Network
Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: The American Express Golf
4 p.m.: Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf
11:30 p.m.: DP World: Dubai Desert Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
6:30 p.m.: Detroit at Minnesota ESPN
Soccer, UEFA Europa League
9:45 a.m.: Aston Villa at Fenerbahce CBS Sports
Noon: VfB Stuttgart at Roma CBS Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Portland State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Oregon State 101.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM