Talented freshman class helping Gonzaga Prep wrestling rise to top of state rankings

Gonzaga Prep freshman Ryder Owen, facing, earns a takedown against University’s Waylnn Hardwick during a Greater Spokane League duel on Thursday at Gonzaga Prep. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

One year ago, Gonzaga Prep left Mat Classic 36 with two medalists and a 19th place finish in the 4A boys team standings.

One month from now, there is a real chance the Bullpups will have several wrestlers stand on top of the podium in the Tacoma Dome, all while fighting for a team championship.

The force driving that drastic turnaround? A talented group of wrestlers who can’t even get their drivers licenses yet.

Gonzaga Prep has brought in a class of freshman phenoms that have helped an already-experienced Bullpups lineup reach the next level this season.

“It’s been a lot of fun. But part of the fun is watching them respond to adversity and making sure we challenge them,” Gonzaga Prep wrestling coach Danny Pearson said. “But seeing where these guys are now compared to some of the duels and tournaments is impressive and it’s a testament to these guys, how they take coaching and how hard they’ve worked.”

Miro Parr-Coffin (106 pounds), Karver Peasley (113), Rocco Gannon (132), Ryder Owen (138) and Austin Schield (144) have been outstanding in duel and tournament settings in their first seasons at Gonzaga Prep, impressing teammates and coaches along the way.

“I know they’re always going to perform well,” Gonzaga Prep senior Izzy Acosta said. “And it’s just fun getting to sit back and watch them put on this kind of show at such a young age.”

Parr-Coffin, Gannon, Owen and Schield all earned decisive victories Thursday night to help the Bullpups (6-1) topple University (5-2) 57-12 at Gonzaga Prep.

University’s Colton Roberts – who is ranked No. 3 in 3A at 113 pounds – downed Peasley via technical fall to earn one of the Titans’ three victories of the evening.

Parr-Coffin, Owen and Schield are all currently ranked No. 1 in 4A at their respective weight classes by Washington Wrestling Network, while Peasley is No. 3 and Gannon is No. 9. The Bullpups as a team are ranked first in 4A ahead of Tahoma and Mead – which combined have won the past four state titles.

While all of the freshman have accomplished junior wrestling backgrounds, Parr-Coffin made the biggest headlines over the summer, winning the freestyle and Greco Roman 16U titles at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota in July. He also won his first Tri-State title last month.

“The environment is so special here,” Parr-Coffin said. “I’ve never been on the high school circuit obviously, but the guys in our room and the freshmen we have are so special. It makes it a lot of fun being out there.”

Owen is also well aware of what it takes to succeed at the highest level as the son of former University and Boise State standout, Brian Owen. Brian serves as the director of the Inland Northwest Wrestling Training Center, and Ryder gives his dad – and the rest of his accomplished wrestling family – a lot of credit for his success.

“The whole family is so supportive,” Ryder said. “And my dad has been a great piece in getting me ready for this step. We have the best guys in the nation in our room, the best coaches in the nation, so we are gonna keep working hard.”

As talented as this freshman class is though, Pearson is quick to point out his successful upperclassmen as well – including Acosta, who is a two-time state champion.

Acosta, who is also ranked No. 1 at his weight in 4A and No. 6 in the all-class pound-for-pound rankings, said he has embraced the leadership role this season.

“It just feels like I’m a big brother to the team,” Acosta said “I want to be a role model to everyone that comes in the room and be the best leader I can for this team.”

Another key ingredient in the Bullpups’ success has been the addition of Davenport transfer Brock Gustaveson – a 190-pounder who is a two-time Mat Classic champion at the 2B/1B level.

“You can really see his personality and his leadership ability,” Pearson said of Gustaveson. “He’s just immersed himself into the community and this school and handles everything with a ton of maturity. And obviously he’s a great wrestler too.”

Pearson said the expectation over the next month will be on staying focused on the team’s goals, including a strong showing at next weekend’s inaugural state team duels event at Lake Stevens High School, followed by the District 6 tournament and Mat Classic in February.

“It’s just about staying laser sharp and focused this time of year,” Pearson said. “We have high hopes and expectations for them, so we have to stay healthy, make weight and continue to push ourselves to reach that next level.”

University’s Quintanilla competes on world stage

Three-time Mat Classic champion Czar Quintanilla from University competed for Team USA Wrestling last weekend at the 52nd Henri Deglane Grand Prix in Nice, France.

Quintanilla competed at 57 kilograms in the freestyle tournament, losing his two matches to Great Britain’s Jowkar Danoush via a third-period pin and Switzerland’s Thomas Epp in a 4-1 decision.

University coach Ryan Montang said he expects Quintanilla to be back with the Titans next week ahead of the postseason. Quintanilla is looking to become a four-time state champion at Mat Classic, joining his older brother Clai Quintanilla – who won four titles for North Central from 2014-17.