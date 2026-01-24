Ask the doctors: The difference between a cold and the flu

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My wife started getting sick a few days before Halloween. It stayed in her nose and throat. That’s a common cold, right? Why is having a cold so different from when you get the flu?

Dear Reader: Both of the illnesses you mention in your letter – the flu and a cold – fall into the broad category of upper respiratory infections. Because different types of viruses cause each one, the body’s response can vary a lot. The flu can cause serious illness and can lead to hospitalization and even death. The common cold, by comparison, is shorter in duration, with symptoms that are not as bad. Having a cold isn’t fun by any means, but it’s not a serious threat to health. To understand why, we need to take a closer look at the microbes involved.

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is caused by specific subtypes of the influenza virus. Most often this is influenza A and influenza B. The flu hits hard and fast due to the nature of the influenza virus. People shed the influenza virus through droplets primarily spread by coughing or sneezing. When others inhale the flu virus, it absorbs through their mucous membranes. Then the flu virus penetrates deep into the tissues that line the airways. The virus can evade early immune detection by shielding itself from the sentinel cells of the immune system. By the time the immune system finds this invader, the viral infection has grown, so the body triggers a powerful inflammatory response to fight it.

The common cold, by contrast, is a milder infection. Symptoms usually start gradually over a day or two. Colds are most often caused by rhinoviruses. These viruses tend to stay in the upper airways and trigger fewer and less intense immune responses. The immune system also recognizes the infection earlier, so the body has a slower and more measured inflammatory response.

An interesting fact: There are several types of rhinovirus that can cause the common cold. That’s why it’s possible to have two colds in a row. You aren’t catching the same cold twice, but responding to two separate rhinoviruses.

Medical care for a cold and the flu also differ. Treatment for a cold focuses on managing your symptoms. Usually, over-the-counter meds help ease pain and relieve sinus and nasal congestion. Getting plenty of rest helps, as does drinking lots of fluids to replace what the body uses to produce mucus. For a mild case of the flu, a similar treatment, along with cough medicine, can be enough. But for serious flu symptoms, you want to check with your doctor. They may recommend a prescription of antiviral medications. Starting these medications in the first two days of an influenza infection can shorten the illness. If someone with the flu has worsening symptoms, including chest pain or high fever, they should seek immediate medical care.

