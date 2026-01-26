North Idaho man sentenced to federal prison after investigators find weapons stockpile

From staff reports

A federal judge sentenced a North Idaho man to 6½ years in prison for illegally possessing firearms.

The case against Michael W. Luma, 48, of Pinehurst, began in November 2023 when neighbors complained to police about gunshots coming from Luma’s home at night.

When officers searched Luma’s property they found a large drill press, a 3D printer, several “ghost gun” pieces, thousands of rounds of ammunition, large capacity magazines and 16 guns, including machine guns and silencers, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Idaho.

Investigators also found fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Luma had a prior conviction for felony aggravated assault that prohibited him from owning firearms.

Chief District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford meted out the prison sentenced along with three years of supervised release.

The investigation was conducted by the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.