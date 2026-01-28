23-year-old Deer Park woman killed in crash south of Loon Lake
A 23-year-old woman died in a crash south of Loon Lake on Wednesday, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.
Denette March, from Deer Park, was traveling northbound on Highway 395 just before 9 a.m. The car struck the guardrail and traveled across the center lane into oncoming traffic, according to the news release, and was struck by a car going southbound. March was pronounced dead on scene.
Two passengers in the southbound car were taken to Mt. Carmel Hospital.
State patrol believes speed was a factor in the crash.
No other information was available.