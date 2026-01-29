Author Jess Walter narrates lyrical ‘stolen’ Britten melody as part of Spokane Symphony’s Masterworks 5

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Symphony will explore an array of “stolen melodies” that went on to create beautiful pieces of their own during “Masterworks 5” – along with some help from Spokane’s own best-selling author Jess Walter.

Every piece the Spokane Symphony will be performing at the Fox Theater this weekend was initially based upon a melody or scene written by somebody else. For example, William Walton’s lush and romantic piece “The Wise Virgins Suite” as well as Paul Hindemith’s “Trauermusik (Music of Mourning)” quote pieces from Johann Sebastian Bach.

“Theft” versus “borrowing” is certainly a fine line to be walked, and when discussing such a conversation James Lowe, the symphony’s conductor and music director, half-jokingly recited a famous quote from Igor Stravinsky. “A good composer does not imitate; he steals,” reportedly said by the composer, coincidentally may have actually come from a 1920 essay by T.S. Eliot: “Immature poets imitate; mature poets steal.”

Regardless of origin, Lowe would argue the pieces in this weekend’s repertoire instead used the themes of others as a “jumping off point” in order to create music that is unique and distinctly “their own.” Lowe specifically used Ralph Vaughan William’s “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis” as an example. The early 20th century work uses a theme written by 16th century composer Thomas Tallis in order to create a unique, hauntingly beautiful piece.

“I think for me the difference is, is a composer just pinching the tune or are they actually developing it in their own way?” Lowe said.

Hindemith’s “Trauermusik” was written in just six hours. He was in London to perform a viola solo that he had written himself, but upon the sudden death of King George V the concert was canceled. The performance was initially scheduled to be broadcast on BBC radio, but instead Hindemith wrote a new piece in honor of the king.

The viola is featured in the suite and will be performed by the symphony’s principal violist Nick Carper.

“It’s a relatively short work, but it uses this idea of the viola player almost giving commentary on this moment of national tragedy,” Lowe said. “It’s not a loud or flashy piece, and I wouldn’t say it’s a particularly gloomy piece either. Obviously it’s mournful, but it ends in such gentle beauty.”

The performances will conclude with Benjamin Britten’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra,” alongside an additional twist. The piece was originally written for a British educational documentary, “Instruments of the Orchestra,” as well as to introduce young people to the orchestra as a whole. The piece also includes educational narration throughout.

Being an older work from 1945, Lowe believes the original narration to be slightly too stern and somber. So, he wanted to reframe the narration to create an entirely new product in order to not only match the otherwise exuberant piece, but to showcase the distinct beauty of the orchestra as well.

“It’s not really about bringing it up to date, but more about changing the tone of it,” Lowe said. “For my taste, the original narration is quite serious, and the music itself is quite joyous.”

In Lowe’s eyes, there was nobody better for the job than Spokane’s own best-selling author, Jess Walter. Walter’s natural sense of humor alongside an ability to highlight the beauty found within so many aspects of life made him an immediate shoe-in.

“Jess is, I’m proud to say, a good friend of mine and the Spokane Symphony’s,” Lowe said. “There’s a side to his writing that he captures brilliantly … the absurd side of life and also something that’s really deep and profound.”