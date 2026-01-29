Vitamin String Quartet returns to Fox

From staff reports

The Vitamin String Quartet will be returning to the Fox Theater to bring their unique blend of modern classical music to Spokane.

For nearly three decades, the Vitamin String Quartet has combined a traditional orchestral quartet consisting of two violins, a viola and cello with the modern sounds of pop, rock and hip-hop.

The classical crossover group has covered a vast array of artists ranging from Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift to Queen, Foo Fighters, Prince and more.

The group has also had their music featured in many well-known shows such as “Bridgerton,” “Westworld,” “Modern Family” and “Gossip Girl.”

The Vitamin String Quartet will perform Thursday, Feb. 5, at the Fox Theater. Tickets starting at $35 can be purchased through the venue website.