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Sheriff’s office asks for help finding Deer Park woman with Alzheimer’s

Lynn M. Chamberlain (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
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By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Lynn M. Chamberlain (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

A 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease is missing after she left her Deer Park home Monday night for a walk and never returned.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Lynn M. Chamberlain after a family member reported her missing, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Chamberlain left her home around 6:30 p.m. near East Saltz Lane and North Perry Road southeast of Deer Park to go for a walk. Deputies searched the area, including using a drone, but were unable to locate Chamberlain.

Chamberlain has Alzheimer’s, and it’s possible she may not be able to find her way home, the sheriff’s office said.

She is about 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, with grayish-brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue pajama-type pants and a white sports bra.

Anyone who has seen Chamberlain or know s her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at 509 -456-2233 and reference incident No. 10097487.