Culinary Calendar

Updated Fri., July 17, 2026 at 10:48 a.m.

Wine Wednesday Dinner Series: Sound Bites – Features band themed dinners paired with three featured wines. 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. Nectar Catering and Events, 120 N. Stevens St. $37. 509-951-2096.

No Beer Left Behind: Bierschnapps Launch Party – Features the first taste of Bierschnapps, a Brick West tap takeover, food specials and BINGO with special prizes. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday. Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. Free. 509-489-2112.

Popular Thai Cuisine: Crispy Pork Belly Two Ways – Learn how to create popular Thai cuisine with authentic ingredients. 5:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesday. The Kitchen Engine, 621 W. Mallon Ave. $89. 509-328-3335.

Sicilian Cooking: Main Dishes with Angie Pitini – Discover the flavors of Sicily. 5:30-7:45 p.m. Friday. The Kitchen Engine, 621 W. Mallon Ave. $99. 509-328-3335.

Frozen Hot Chocolate – 11 a.m. Sunday. Williams-Sonoma, River Park Square, 808 W. Main St. Free. 509-455-3438.

Thai Cooking: Beloved Noodle Dishes with Angie Pitini – Learn how to make Thai cuisine. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. The Kitchen Engine, 621 W. Mallon Ave. $89. 509-328-3335.

Thai Cooking: Summer in Thailand – Learn how to make a Thai summer salad. 5:45-7:45 p.m. Monday. The Kitchen Engine, 621 W. Mallon Ave. $89. 509-328-3335.

Riverfront Eats Food Truck Series – Food truck series featuring local food vendors. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 25. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. 509-625-6601.