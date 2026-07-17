The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
61°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Add Spokesman-Review on Google

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix practice FS1

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Faith Fest 250 FS1

Noon: Music City Grand Prix qualifying Fox 28

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Window World 450 practice truTV

3 p.m.: Music City Grand Prix practice FS1

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs MLBN

1:10 p.m.: Texas at Atlanta or Miami at Milwaukee MLBN

5:05 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle Fox 28

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane SWX

Basketball, the Basketball Tournament

9 a.m.: The Ville vs. La Familia Fox 28

Basketball, high school

6 a.m.: Nike EYBL Peach Jam NBA TV

Basketball, NBA Summer League

2 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee ESPN

4 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Washington ESPN

6 p.m.: Indiana vs. New Orleans ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: New York at Indiana CBS

Combat sports

2 p.m.: UFC Fight Night prelims Paramount+

5 p.m.: UFC Fight Night (du Plessis vs. Usman) Paramount+

5 p.m.: Professional Fighters League ESPN2

Football, CFL

1 p.m.: Montreal at Calgary CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Hamilton CBSSN

Golf

4 a.m.: British Open continued NBC

9 a.m.: PGA: Corales Championship Golf

10 a.m.: British Open continued NBC

Horse racing

11 a.m.: Saratoga Saturday Fox 28

Noon: Saratoga Live FS1

2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live NBC

Lacrosse, PLL

11 a.m.: Carolina at Denver ABC

Rugby, World Rugby U20 Championship

7 a.m.: England at New Zealand CBSSN

9:30 a.m.: South Africa at France CBSSN

Soccer, NWSL

9 a.m.: Seattle at Gotham ABC

11 a.m.: Portland at Denver CBS

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Bay CBS

3:30 p.m.: Angel City at Chicago ION

5:45 p.m.: Orlando at Utah ION

Soccer, USL League One

4 p.m.: Spokane at Richmond ESPN+

Soccer, World Cup

2 p.m.: France vs. England Fox 28

Softball, Athletes Unlimited

11 a.m.: Utah at Chicago ESPN

1 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Carolina ESPN2

7 p.m.: Texas at Portland CBSSN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:05 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change