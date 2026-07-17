On the air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix practice FS1
9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Faith Fest 250 FS1
Noon: Music City Grand Prix qualifying Fox 28
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Window World 450 practice truTV
3 p.m.: Music City Grand Prix practice FS1
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs MLBN
1:10 p.m.: Texas at Atlanta or Miami at Milwaukee MLBN
5:05 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle Fox 28
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane SWX
Basketball, the Basketball Tournament
9 a.m.: The Ville vs. La Familia Fox 28
Basketball, high school
6 a.m.: Nike EYBL Peach Jam NBA TV
Basketball, NBA Summer League
2 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee ESPN
4 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Washington ESPN
6 p.m.: Indiana vs. New Orleans ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: New York at Indiana CBS
Combat sports
2 p.m.: UFC Fight Night prelims Paramount+
5 p.m.: UFC Fight Night (du Plessis vs. Usman) Paramount+
5 p.m.: Professional Fighters League ESPN2
Football, CFL
1 p.m.: Montreal at Calgary CBSSN
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Hamilton CBSSN
Golf
4 a.m.: British Open continued NBC
9 a.m.: PGA: Corales Championship Golf
10 a.m.: British Open continued NBC
Horse racing
11 a.m.: Saratoga Saturday Fox 28
Noon: Saratoga Live FS1
2 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live NBC
Lacrosse, PLL
11 a.m.: Carolina at Denver ABC
Rugby, World Rugby U20 Championship
7 a.m.: England at New Zealand CBSSN
9:30 a.m.: South Africa at France CBSSN
Soccer, NWSL
9 a.m.: Seattle at Gotham ABC
11 a.m.: Portland at Denver CBS
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Bay CBS
3:30 p.m.: Angel City at Chicago ION
5:45 p.m.: Orlando at Utah ION
Soccer, USL League One
4 p.m.: Spokane at Richmond ESPN+
Soccer, World Cup
2 p.m.: France vs. England Fox 28
Softball, Athletes Unlimited
11 a.m.: Utah at Chicago ESPN
1 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Carolina ESPN2
7 p.m.: Texas at Portland CBSSN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:05 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change