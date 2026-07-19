Security guard fired after ‘Today’ show security breach: report

By Jessica Schladebeck and Rebecca White New York Daily News

NEW YORK — NBC reportedly fired a security guard after an intruder breached the “Today” show set, where he sought out Al Roker and Craig Melvin, allegedly using racial slurs and turning violent before being taken into custody by a New York Police Department officer working a paid detail.

A source close to the matter confirmed the guard’s termination to TMZ on Thursday, not long after Andrew Truelove snuck into Studio 1A in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

The suspect allegedly entered through the lobby, then followed closely behind an employee, who used an ID card to scan in to a restricted area, according to a complaint in the case. Truelove then made his way backstage, where he apparently began to search for 71-year-old Roker.

While he failed to find America’s Favorite Weatherman, Truelove did cross paths with Melvin, TMZ reported.

According to the complaint, a person identified as Informant 2 — presumably Melvin — spotted the suspect at the bottom of a stairwell in an “Employees Only” zone. Truelove went on to call him out by name, then demanded to know Roker’s whereabouts.

“You’re a n—–,” Truelove told him as he approached, per the complaint.

The victim later told authorities the comment made him fear for his safety, but he pressed Truelove, asking him if this is something he wanted to be arrested for.

He allegedly replied: “I always wanted to call a Black famous person the N-word.”

Truelove was apprehended shortly thereafter, and Roker and Melvin appeared on air 15 minutes later.

NBC News confirmed “there was a security incident” in a statement that also acknowledged an ongoing investigation into the matter.

“An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A,” it said.

“The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security,” the statement continued. “The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured.”

Truelove, 41, was charged with burglary and menacing, both as hate crimes, in addition to criminal trespass and harassment in connection with the case. He was arraigned Thursday night and ordered held on $10,000 bond.

The New York Daily News has reached out to NBC for additional comment on the matter.