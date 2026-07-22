Quick Fix: Summer Corn Soup

By Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service

I wanted to take advantage of the season’s first sweet corn on the cob at the market, so I turned it into a light and flavorful summer corn soup. Fresh corn gives the soup a naturally sweet taste, and it comes together quickly, making it a perfect addition to an easy warm-weather dinner.

For even more corn flavor add the de-kernelled cobs to the soup as it simmers. Simply remove the cobs before serving. A simple cheese sandwich completes this vegetarian dinner.

Summer Corn Soup

4 ears of fresh corn

½ tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

2 garlic crushed cloves

2 cups vegetable broth

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh snipped basil leaves

2 slices sharp cheddar cheese

2 slices whole wheat bread

Husk corn and slice the kernels off the cob to make about 21/2 cups kernels. Reserve the cobs. Heat oil in a large sauce pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and garlic. Saute for 3 minutes without browning the onion . Lower heat if onions start to brown. Add the corn kernels and continue to saute 4 minutes. Pour in the broth and reserved corn cobs. Bring to a boil, reduce and simmer 10 minutes. Meanwhile place one slice of cheese onto each bread. Place the two bread slices under the boiler or in a toaster oven until the cheese starts to melt, about 2 minutes. Remove and put the two slices together with the cheese on the inside to form a cheese sandwich. Cut the sandwich in half and serve one half with each bowl of soup. When the soup has cooked 10 minutes transfer it to a blender or pass it through a fine sieve. The soup will be smooth with some pieces of finely chopped corn. Add the cream and salt and pepper to taste. Divide the soup between two large soup bowls. Sprinkle the chopped basil on top. Serve with the cheese sandwich.

Yield: 2 servings