Getting There: Construction and closures on Maple Street Bridge, South Walnut Street and Greene Street Bridge

Two construction projects beginning Monday will cause significant road closures for north and southbound vehicles heading downtown.

The first project is a grind and overlay project to resurface and rehabilitate Maple and Walnut streets from Fourth Avenue to the south approach of the Maple Street Bridge. The other project is a bridge deck resurfacing on the Greene Street Bridge, which is part of a larger project to additionally resurface two Freya Street bridges and Havana Street Bridge.

Maple Street Bridge and South Walnut StreetLane reductions will be in place between Fourth Avenue and the Maple Street Bridge on southbound Maple Street and northbound Walnut Street. Northbound drivers should anticipate slow traffic coming into downtown on South Walnut Street. Southbound drivers will experience slowdowns on the Maple Street Bridge as they approach Fourth Avenue.

The Maple Street Bridge will be closed June 11 to 25, and northbound drivers will be detoured at Fourth Avenue to head east to Lincoln Street or Division Street to continue north. Drivers heading south will be detoured at Boone Avenue to head east to Monroe Street or Division Street to continue south.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

“It’s really just a standard maintenance project to ensure our infrastructure is preserved,” Spokane city spokeswoman Erin Hut said.

The project will result in sidewalk widening, traffic signal upgrades, curb upgrades to meet wheelchair standards and repairs on the south approach, Hut said.

Grind and overlay work began last summer but was paused due to a strike by asphalt laborers. The work will likely be done by June 25. The project costs $2 million.

Greene Street BridgeThe Greene Street Bridge will be closed for southbound drivers, who will be detoured to Euclid Avenue and directed west to continue southbound. Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between Mission and Carlisle avenues.

“There’s not going to be any kind of total bridge closure,” contractor Josh Francingues said. “There will always be one direction – going either southbound or northbound – open at all times, so the bridge will never be fully closed.”

Local access on Greene Street will be maintained between Carlisle and Ermina avenues.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The project will be replacing and repairing deteriorating concrete. The work on Greene Street will take about a month and a half before attention shifts to Freya Street bridges and Havana Street Bridge. The entire project, which costs about $3.5 million, will wrap up in late October 2026, Francingues said.