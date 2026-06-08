The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:35 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore SEAM

3:40 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland TBS

7:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at Athletics MLB Network

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago ESPN

Hockey, Stanley Cup Final

5 p.m.: Carolina at Vegas ABC

Soccer, men’s international

6 p.m.: Friendly: Argentina vs. Iceland ESPN

Soccer, women’s international

10 a.m.: WC qualification: Sweden vs. Italy CBS Sports

Noon: WC qualification: England vs. Ukraine CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Friendly: Brazil vs. United States TNT

Softball, Athletes Unlimited

2 p.m.: Carolina at Portland CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Texas ESPN2

6 p.m.: Utah at Chicago ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:35 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change