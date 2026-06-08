On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:35 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore SEAM
3:40 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland TBS
7:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at Athletics MLB Network
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago ESPN
Hockey, Stanley Cup Final
5 p.m.: Carolina at Vegas ABC
Soccer, men’s international
6 p.m.: Friendly: Argentina vs. Iceland ESPN
Soccer, women’s international
10 a.m.: WC qualification: Sweden vs. Italy CBS Sports
Noon: WC qualification: England vs. Ukraine CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Friendly: Brazil vs. United States TNT
Softball, Athletes Unlimited
2 p.m.: Carolina at Portland CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Texas ESPN2
6 p.m.: Utah at Chicago ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:35 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change