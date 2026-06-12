GU’s Eli Morgan, WSU’s Ryan Walker return to majors after minor-league stints

From staff reports

The Kansas City Royals recalled former Gonzaga standout pitcher Eli Morgan from the minors on Friday, and the San Francisco Giants did the same earlier in the day with Washington State product Ryan Walker.

Both pitched 1-2-3 innings later Friday.

Morgan, who was sent down to Triple-A Omaha earlier this month, worked a clean eighth inning in his return, needing 13 pitches to induce three lineouts during the Royals’ 10-8 loss to the visiting Houston Astros.

Walker, who spent the past month at Triple-A Sacramento, sat the Chicago Cubs down in order on 16 pitches, striking out one during the ninth inning of a 5-1 loss in San Francisco.

Morgan, a 30-year-old right-hander, made 13 appearances for the big-league club from April through early June. He was optioned back to Omaha on June 2, so the team could bring up a fresh bullpen arm after Morgan pitched in three of four games, according to CBS Sports.

But after a two-game stay in Omaha, the Royals brought him up to the majors again Friday in a move that corresponds with the club placing starter Seth Lugo on the seven-day concussion list.

Morgan has appeared in 14 games for the Royals this season. He has a 5.19 ERA, with 15 strikeouts against eight walks. Morgan has given up 10 earned runs and 23 hits over 17⅓ big-league innings this year.

Walker, also a 30-year-old right-hander, was expected to be a key piece for the San Francisco bullpen, and perhaps handle closing duties, but he was demoted to the minors on May 10 after struggling through 16 appearances, posting a 6.46 ERA with three blown saves. Walker hadn’t pitched in the minors since 2023.

“It didn’t really surprise me in a way,” Walker said of his demotion, per MLB.com. “I knew at some point it was probably going to happen. It was a very new experience for me. … I was very positive about it. I told myself, ‘Hey, this can be a great time to be able to work on your craft and get back to who you are.’ So, I took that opportunity and ran with it. I think it’s going to be very beneficial.”

Walker pitched well in Sacramento, recording a 1.93 ERA over 9⅓ innings in eight games.

“I think he’s gone through the steps that he wanted to, as far as kind of hitting the reset button and working on some things mechanically, but then just getting back to competing,” Giants manager Tony Vitello said of Walker, per MLB.com. “Obviously, he’s been in as big a situation as you can imagine. He’s had a lot of success here.”

Walker has pitched in 209 career MLB games, all with San Francisco over the past four years.