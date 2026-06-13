The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: Cup Series: Great American Getaway 400 Prime Video

Noon: NHRA Drag Racing: Thunder Valley Nationals FS1

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: Troy vs. Ole Miss ESPN

4 p.m.: West Virginia vs. North Carolina ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Washington SEAM

10:35 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto or San Diego at Bal. MLBN

12:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco ABC

4:20 p.m.: Texas at Boston NBC

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Washington at New York NBA TV

Fighting, UFC

5 p.m.: UFC Freedom 250 at the White House Paramount+

Football, high school

11 a.m.: OT7 championship NBC

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA: Dow Championship Golf

10 a.m.: Dow Championship continued CBS

10 a.m.: PGA: Canadian Open Golf

Noon: Canadian Open continued CBS

Noon: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf

3 p.m.: Curtis Cup Golf

Hockey, Stanley Cup Final

5 p.m.: Carolina at Vegas ABC

Rugby, Major League Rugby

7 p.m.: California at Seattle ESPN2

Soccer, men’s World Cup

10 a.m.: Germany vs. Curacao Fox 28

1 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Japan Fox 28

4 p.m.: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador FS1

7 p.m.: Sweden vs. Tunisia FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

8:30 a.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change