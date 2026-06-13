On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: Cup Series: Great American Getaway 400 Prime Video
Noon: NHRA Drag Racing: Thunder Valley Nationals FS1
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Troy vs. Ole Miss ESPN
4 p.m.: West Virginia vs. North Carolina ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Washington SEAM
10:35 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto or San Diego at Bal. MLBN
12:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco ABC
4:20 p.m.: Texas at Boston NBC
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Washington at New York NBA TV
Fighting, UFC
5 p.m.: UFC Freedom 250 at the White House Paramount+
Football, high school
11 a.m.: OT7 championship NBC
Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA: Dow Championship Golf
10 a.m.: Dow Championship continued CBS
10 a.m.: PGA: Canadian Open Golf
Noon: Canadian Open continued CBS
Noon: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf
3 p.m.: Curtis Cup Golf
Hockey, Stanley Cup Final
5 p.m.: Carolina at Vegas ABC
Rugby, Major League Rugby
7 p.m.: California at Seattle ESPN2
Soccer, men’s World Cup
10 a.m.: Germany vs. Curacao Fox 28
1 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Japan Fox 28
4 p.m.: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador FS1
7 p.m.: Sweden vs. Tunisia FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
8:30 a.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
All events subject to change