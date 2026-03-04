Man injured, dog killed in Spokane Valley shooting

A man and a dog were shot in Spokane Valley early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the 18100 block of East Cowley Avenue around 4:50 a.m. to reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies also found a dog that appeared to have been shot and killed.

The suspect fled the scene and was later detained at a different location, the news release said. That location is a house in the Perry District on the 1500 block of East 9th Avenue, sheriff’s office spokesperson Cpl. Mark Gregory confirmed Wednesday.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an argument. There is not a threat to the public, they said.

The house where the man was detained at is near Grant Elementary.

In an email sent to staff and families, students walking to school were urged to avoid Perry Street between 9th and 11th Avenues. The school was not under lockdown and began on time, the email said.

This story is developing