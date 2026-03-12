Young Dubliners ring in St. Patrick’s Day

From staff reports

Just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish spirit will be in full swing thanks to the Young Dubliners – with a bit of an additional twist.

Since 1988, the band has been combining traditional Irish folk themes and instruments with rock influences. Over the course of their nearly 40-year history, the Young Dubliners have toured extensively and released nine records. They are currently in the process of crowdfunding their 10th album instead of going through a record company.

The band is known for songs like “Bodhran,” “I’ll Tell Me Ma,” “The Foggy Dew,” and their latest single, “Stop Shaking Your Head.”

The Young Dubliners will perform at the Spokane Tribe Casino on Saturday. Tickets starting at $27.62 can be purchased through AXS.