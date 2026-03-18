Latinos en Spokane director to lead Seattle immigration support organization

A Seattle based immigrant support organization announced Tuesday that Spokane’s Jennyfer Mesa was selected as its new executive director.

Co-founder of Latinos en Spokane, Mesa has served as the executive director for the past seven years. At the end of February, the nonprofit announced Mesa would step down to head a new community development initiative within the organization, pending the hire of a new director.

“At Casa Latina, we believe Jennyfer’s vision, experience, and dedication to community empowerment make her an excellent fit to lead the organization into its next chapter,” a Tuesday announcement read. “Her leadership will help strengthen Casa Latina’s mission to empower immigrant workers through education, economic opportunity, and community organizing.”

Mesa previously told The Spokesman-Review that she would remain the executive director for Latinos en Spokane until a new one is hired. She and members of the Latinos en Spokane board did not respond to questions about her continued involvement in Spokane on Wednesday, in the wake of flooding and a burglary at the Latinos en Spokane headquarters.

Casa Latina also did not return requests for comment Wednesday.