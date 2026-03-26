‘I did it all from Spokane:’ UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa set to retire after fight on Saturday

By Charlotte McKinley The Spokesman-Review

Representing Spokane for the last time, Michael Chiesa (19-7) will make his final walk to the octagon on Saturday.

Niko Price (16-10) filled in at the last minute after Chiesa’s previous opponent withdrew due to visa issues.

After a 12-week fight camp, the Shadle Park graduate was unfazed at the last-minute switch.

“There (was) just something in my gut that was telling me that I was going to get an opponent change,” Chiesa said. “This is the most prepared I’ve ever been to fight anybody. … I really left no stone unturned in my preparation for this camp.”

According to Chiesa’s strength and conditioning coach, Dr. Dylan Lemery, the welterweight recently set the all-time mid-thigh pull record at the UFC across all weight classes.

“He is hands-down the strongest, fastest, most explosive, best cardio – the best version of Michael Chiesa ever,” Lemery said.

When Lemery first met Chiesa, he thought the “tall, gangly, really unathletic JV wrestler from Shadle Park High School” could never be a professional athlete.

“I was so wrong,” Lemery said. “He has transformed into an absolute elite, world-class fighter (and) grappler. It all attributes to his mindset that started in wrestling, and his ability to grind.”

Since 2008, Chiesa has relentlessly chased greatness. Over the course of his career, he became a six-time amateur MMA champion in the Pacific Northwest, won the Ultimate Fighter season 15, earned five UFC fight bonuses, finished big names such as Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush, ranked in the lightweight and welterweight divisions, and headlined two UFC Fight Night events.

“I think perseverance would be the word that could sum up my career,” Chiesa said. “I persevered through a lot of adversity to get to where I’m at right now.”

Now, Chiesa’s professional athletic career comes to an end in Seattle.

Chiesa, a grappler, will look to take Price to the ground and control him from there. The striker has knocked out two opponents from his back in previous fights, so the “Maverick” will have to be careful, according to Chiesa’s head coach, Rick Little.

“(Price) is the wildest guy on the roster,” Little said. “It’s going to be chaos.”

Chiesa’s jiu-jitsu professor, James Weed, agrees, saying the “wild child” fighter relies on chaos, like most fighters. Chiesa, however, is more “technically sound,” which better allows him to handle the chaos.

Win or lose, Chiesa has determined that it is time to lay the gloves on the canvas.

“I would rather retire from the sport on my terms than have the sport retire me,” Chiesa said.

For Chiesa, there was no better opportunity to retire than at UFC Seattle.

“This is where it all started for me, here in Washington state,” Chiesa said. “There’s people that are going to be sitting in the stands of Climate Pledge (Arena) that have literally watched me fight live for 18 years … this last one is for them.”

Just because it’s Chiesa’s last time in the octagon doesn’t mean he’s finished with the sport.

Since 2020, Chiesa has been a fight analyst and broadcaster for the UFC, all the while training and fighting professionally.

“Essentially, I’ve been juggling two careers at the same time,” Chiesa said. “I have to take time away from one to focus on the other.”

Don’t think Chiesa will be out of the training room for long, however. There’s still the next generation to raise.

“(Chiesa) is the most loyal dude. … I have no doubt that he’ll still be around,” Combate Global and rising welterweight star Jaden Ortega said, adding that Chiesa has been influential in his own MMA and commentating career.

The impact Chiesa has on the younger athletes goes beyond helping them realize their dreams – it keeps them grounded.

“Because of (Chiesa), he is the reason – the continued success he has (had) – it makes them go, ‘I don’t gotta go anywhere,’ ” Little said. “He’s kind of made me (who I am) as a coach because of that.”

Whereas other Spokane fighters such as former UFC bantamweight Julianna Peña or lightweight Terrance McKinney – who also fights on this card – have left Spokane, Chiesa has remained “loyal to the soil” and refused to leave.

“ ‘Why do I need to leave?’ I’ve always thought that,” Chiesa said. “I have a great head coach, I have great teammates. … They got me to where I’m at. Why would I leave them?”

Looking back on his career, Chiesa is grateful to the Lilac City for her support.

“Maybe I haven’t gotten to the highest high of winning a world title, but I’ve made it to the top five in two different weight classes, top five in the world, and two of the toughest weight classes in the world. And I did it all from Spokane,” Chiesa said. “I can’t thank Spokane enough for having my back.”

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer takes place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on March 28. The main card starts at 5 p.m. and can be streamed on Paramount+.