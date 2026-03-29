The Dirt: Large subdivision planned in Grandview/Thorpe neighborhood

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

A developer has submitted plans to the city of Spokane calling for a $49 million project that would add 111 townhomes between John A. Finch Arboretum and Thorpe Road.

The project, dubbed Sterling Heights, is located at 2524 S. Scenic Blvd. The site is made up of roughly two dozen individual properties spanning areas northeast and southeast of the intersection of South H Street and 26th Avenue, plans show.

The roughly 14-acre site is owned by local real estate developer David Davis, according to Spokane County property records.

Construction work will include updating roadways in the area. South Scenic Boulevard will be connected to 26th Avenue and run south an extra block, ending in a cul-de-sac. 26th Avenue will be updated between South H Street and Scenic Boulevard. South H Street will also be updated between 26th and 27th Avenues. Additionally, alleyways will be paved north and south of 26th Street.

Residential buildings will be constructed as fourplexes, except for one that will be a five-unit bulding, plans show.

Each individual residential unit will sit on its own small property while connecting to neighboring units. Some properties will be as small as 1,200 square feet, while some will be larger than 4,000 square feet, plans show.

Other details regarding the project were not listed, as the plans were submitted as part of the predevelopment process, a preliminary action that gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought.

The project was submitted by Preston Ramsey, owner of Liberty Lake-based Special Assets Management LLC. Ramsey could not be reached for comment last week.

Apartment

building planned for East Central

A vacant property a block east of Frances Scott Elementary could soon host eight tenants, according to a construction permit application submitted to the city of Spokane.

The three-story structure will offer one- and two-bedroom units, plans show.

Located at 4002 E. Fifth Ave., the site was purchased by Josh Tremmel and Trisha Steffins, according to Spokane County property records.

Tremmel and Steffins are brother and sister and are Arlington-based general contractors, according to records from the Washington state Office of the Secretary of State.

Tracy Taylor, of Puyallup-based Elevation Home Designs, submitted the plans. Taylor said the developers are specifically eyeing student tenants.

“Josh (Tremmel) originally intended to build because his daughter went to school in Spokane,” she said. “But now with the new Senate bill, which eases on off-street parking restrictions, it makes more sense.”

Neither Taylor, Tremmel nor Steffins have developed in Spokane, Taylor said.

“One of the things I love about Spokane is they have really helped out these types of builds by easing on what they require for middle housing projects, and they’ve done a phenomenal job,” she said. “None of us are familiar with the Spokane market as a whole, but so far there has been no growing pains. They’ve really been a joy to work with.”

Units will range from roughly 480 to 830 square feet. The facade of the building will feature a contemporary Northwest design, striking roof angles and outdoor patios for some units, Taylor said.

The project is estimated to cost $1.7 million, application documents show.

Taylor did not know the target date for completion.

“That information is more on Josh’s side of things, but I know he is not one to wait,” she said. “He’s ready to build. So, I’m sure we will get started as soon as we get through the permitting process.”

Tremmel could not immediately be reached last week for comment.

ORC-A Design, a Seattle-based firm, designed the project, and West Coast Building will construct it, application documents show.

Small subdivision planned near Stevens Elementary

On a property that currently hosts a single-family home, a developer is looking to develop five new homes, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The project, located at 1904 E. Sharp Ave., involves dividing the 0.33-acre lot into small individual properties. This type of project is referred to as a unit-lot subdivision in city code.

Cities around the country have begun expanding their building codes to incentivize more unit lot subdivision projects, including Spokane, which approved an ordinance allowing those developments in 2024.

According to plans, the developer will leave the current three-bedroom home as is and add one duplex and three single-family homes.

Duplex units will be one story tall, offer three and two bedrooms, and span about 900 square feet.

Each single-family home will be one story tall and offer two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Homes will be roughly 12 feet apart from one another and span roughly 850 square feet, plans show.

Plans were submitted as part of the predevelopment process by Clint Kalich, owner of Chehalis-based Windom Holdings LLC. Kalich is also an energy resource planning advisor for Avista Corp.

When reached last week, Kalich declined to comment about the project.