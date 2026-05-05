On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Houston MLB
1:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle Mariners TV
4 p.m.: Texas at N.Y. Yankees MLB
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Arizona MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at San Antonio ESPN
Golf
1 p.m.: PGA WORKS Collegiate Golf
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
4 p.m.: Montreal at Buffalo TNT / truTV
6:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Vegas TNT / truTV
Soccer, men, UEFA Champions League
Noon: PSG at Bayern Munich CBS
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change