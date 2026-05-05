The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Houston MLB

1:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle Mariners TV

4 p.m.: Texas at N.Y. Yankees MLB

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Arizona MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at San Antonio ESPN

Golf

1 p.m.: PGA WORKS Collegiate Golf

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

4 p.m.: Montreal at Buffalo TNT / truTV

6:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Vegas TNT / truTV

Soccer, men, UEFA Champions League

Noon: PSG at Bayern Munich CBS

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change