Vehicle flips in downtown collision at First and Monroe
A driver who ran a red light Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane caused a collision that led another vehicle to land upside-down, Spokane police say.
The driver of a gray Isuzu Rodeo did not stop at a red light at the intersection of Monroe Street and First Avenue, according to Spokane police, striking the side of a white Honda Pilot, which caused the Pilot to roll over in the middle of the intersection.
Directly outside of the Griffin Tavern and kitty-corner to the Knitting Factory, the accident was first reported at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Tricia Leming, a spokesperson for Spokane police, called the event a rollover accident. She said there weren’t any serious injuries to report and the driver will not face charges.
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a tow truck attached cables to the upside-down Pilot to hoist it back onto its wheels.