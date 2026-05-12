Vehicle flips in downtown collision at First and Monroe

A white Honda Pilot is flipped on its back at the intersection of Monroe Street and First Avenue on Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. (Mathew Callaghan / The Spokesman-Review)

A driver who ran a red light Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane caused a collision that led another vehicle to land upside-down, Spokane police say.

The driver of a gray Isuzu Rodeo did not stop at a red light at the intersection of Monroe Street and First Avenue, according to Spokane police, striking the side of a white Honda Pilot, which caused the Pilot to roll over in the middle of the intersection.

Directly outside of the Griffin Tavern and kitty-corner to the Knitting Factory, the accident was first reported at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Tricia Leming, a spokesperson for Spokane police, called the event a rollover accident. She said there weren’t any serious injuries to report and the driver will not face charges.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a tow truck attached cables to the upside-down Pilot to hoist it back onto its wheels.