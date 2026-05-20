Suspect accused of shooting at Boundary County sheriff’s deputies arrested

Authorities arrested a suspect who fired shots at Boundary County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigating a domestic violence incident early Wednesday morning, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Sheriff Travis Stolley wrote that deputies responded to a report of domestic violence just before 2:30 a.m. Shots were fired at law enforcement while deputies were investigating. No one was injured and all family members were safe and received support.

The suspect fled Boundary County and law enforcement pursued the suspect in Bonner County, the neighboring county south of Boundary, Stolley wrote. The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page about 11:50 a.m. that a suspect was in custody.

“The Boundary County Sheriff’s Office is focused on the well-being of those affected by this incident,” Stolley wrote. “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

Stolley could not be reached for comment. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office referred questions about the incident to the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office.