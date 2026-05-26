Pets are officially allowed inside Washington State Ferries

Kai Uyehara The Seattle Times

Your furry friends can now be furry ferry friends and travel across Puget Sound with you inside some passenger areas of Washington State Ferries, per the agency’s new policy which officially rolled out Memorial Day Weekend.

And what a weekend to break in the pet-inclusive rule. Washington State Ferries expected more than 350,000 riders through the holiday surge, so dogs on board certainly got a behavior test with so many people.

Washington State Ferries is rolling out a six-week education and transition period to help people learn the pawsome new rules before they officially begin July 1. By then, the agency will have onboard signs to show where pets are and aren’t allowed, and install pet waste stations.

Here are the rules:

* Pets are allowed on vehicle decks, outdoor passenger areas and marked areas inside cabins on the opposite end of the galley.

* Pets aren’t allowed in the galley, on passenger seating or tables, and can’t stay in the cabin on the galley end of the vessel.

* Owners must clean up after their pets.

* Crews can ask owners to take their pet to the vehicle deck or outdoor area if they’re behaving badly or not being cleaned-up after.

* Service animals are allowed in all areas.

This isn’t for every four-legged ferry rider by the way. Livestock have to stay in their proper enclosures at all times, so don’t expect to lead your cow up to the passenger deck.

This is also not the fur-st time pets have been allowed aboard ferries. Washington State Ferries tested out the policy with a pilot program last August, and WSF has allowed pets on outdoor decks.

“We heard from employees and customers. Some supported the trial, while others had concerns about cleanliness, safety and enforcement,” said WSDOT Deputy Secretary for WSF Steve Nevey. “This updated policy strikes a balance by allowing pets in certain areas while addressing those concerns.”

For more about the new pet policy, visit Washington State Ferries’ pet policy page on their website.