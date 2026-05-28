Marahall Tucker Band to bring the hits to Coeur d’Alene

From staff reports

More than 50 years since the group’s inception, the Marshall Tucker Band looks to rock Coeur d’Alene Casino.

The Marshall Tucker Band was founded in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in 1972. They released their debut self-titled album a year later, followed by others such as “A New Life” in 1974 and “Carolina Dreams” in 1977.

The band found quick success thanks to songs like “Can’t You See” and “Take the Highway,” from their debut record. They have also become known for other songs such as “Fire on the Mountain,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” “24 Hours at a Time,” “In My Own Way” and more.

Through a slew of lineup changes, the Marshall Tucker Band continues to perform their diverse sonic history ranging from sounds of southern rock, blues, progressive country, gospel and R&B.

The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at Coeur d’Alene Casino on Thursday. Tickets starting at $55 can be purchased through the venue website.