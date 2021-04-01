Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Whitney D. S. Phillips and Emma L. M. Lake, both of Cheney.

Benjamin J. Heintz and Skylar L. Vanderburg, both of Spokane Valley.

Peter W. J. Newman and Brittany E. Avery, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel A. Rudisill and Alyssa M. Olsen, both of Spokane.

Bennett J. Danelo, of Moscow, Idaho, and Kayley A. Martenson, of Spokane Valley.

Aleksandr P. Anishchenko, of Spokane and Deana A. Kozhevnikova, of Valleyford.

Kyle D. Everitt and Alyssa N. Burlingame, both of Spokane Valley.

Kenneth E. Klein and Nicole A. Bittner, both of Mead.

Robert T. Reiley and Amy N. Cromer, both of Shoreline, Washington.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Equilus Capital Partners LLC, et al., v. Spokane Home Renewal LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Daniel J. Yarber, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Toenniessen, Roxanne and Allen

Hass, Whitney A. M. and Levi D.

Howell, Anthony J. and Hendrix, Jessica N.

Bell, Catherine A. and Delbert W.

Bise, Terri D. and Amaro, Steve J.

Ratliff-Daddario, Charissa K. and Steele, Nicholas M.

Guillermo, Shaina E. and Bryant I. C.

Carroll, Krystal L. and Brandon W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Larissa M. Willington, also known as Larissa M. Mattingly, 31; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to violation of order and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Christopher R. Hibbs, 44; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Elijah T. Lange, 25; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Roxanne M. Vandebogart, also known as Roxanne M. Perkins, 42; $158 restitution, four days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and criminal mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Curtis C. Anderson, 33; 24 months in a residential-treatment based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Nathan L. Gabbert, 33; $250 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Rose O. Hanson, 30; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Peter J. Hodgson, 24; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tristin S. Miller-Hewankorn, 24; $750 fine, two days in jail, three months probation, reckless driving.

Kerry L. Norton, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Martin M. Hackett, 33; $15 fine, five days in jail with credit given for five days served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jeffrey A. Roth, 38; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Eric M. Skaar, 34; $990.50 fine, two days in jail converted to 40 hours community service, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Richard T. Downing, 66; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jacob A. Ball, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jeremy J. Mallgren, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, harassment.

Dominic L. Powell, 40; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, 12 months probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Kyle P. Stemm, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.