News >  Idaho

Tool crashes through windshield, killing driver on I-84

UPDATED: Sat., April 3, 2021

Associated Press

JEROME, Idaho — A tool that fell from a vehicle along Interstate 84 flew through the windshield of another vehicle along Interstate-84 on Friday night, killing the driver.

Idaho State Police says 51-year-old Javier Negrete, a 45-year-old passenger and a child were driving east of Jerome in a construction zone when a ratchet from an unknown vehicle smashed into the windshield, hitting Negrete, who then drove off the right shoulder into the median, CBS2 reported.

Negrete died at the scene. Everyone was wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

