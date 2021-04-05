Difference makers: Jared Butler, MaCio Teague lead big night by Baylor’s guards

Jared Butler

Baylor’s Butler had his best game of the tournament. The junior guard made four 3-pointers, scored 22 points, handed out seven assists and didn’t commit a turnover in 32 minutes. Butler was named most outstanding player of the Final Four.

MaCio Teague

The senior guard hit several key baskets when GU mounted mini runs and finished with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers. He had three rebounds and just one turnover in 32 minutes.

FIRST. TIME. FEELING! 👏



Baylor wins the #NationalChampionship for the first time in men’s program history! pic.twitter.com/HOg0RgPN41 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 6, 2021

Turning point

That dreadful start for the Zags, who fell behind 11-1, 23-8 and 33-14. Gonzaga pulled within 10 by half and nine with 14:30 left, but the Bears responded by scoring nine of the next 11 points. Gonzaga never fully recovered from the early deficit.