EWU’s Get Lit! goes virtual from April 12-18

EWU’s annual Get Lit! Festival is going virtual this year, but audiences at home will still be able to access a wide range of author readings, Q&A sessions, craft classes and panel discussions from April 12-18.

Over the course of 30 individual events, audiences will have an opportunity to hear from 60 authors and poets, including Jess Walter, Esi Edugyan, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Johanna Stoberock, Ellen Bass, Jake Skeets, Elissa Washuta, Marlon Peterson and Sonora Jha.

A link to the full schedule is available on the EWU Get Lit! Festival webpage. Registration links for each event are included in the online schedule. The following featured events, among others, will be livestreamed on the university’s YouTube channel.

During “Unmaking the Patriarchy of the Mind,” award-winning writers Brooke Matson, Sonora Jha, Alexandra Teague, Kristen Millares Young and Laura Read will share poems and prose pieces and discuss “writing against patriarchal expectations” at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

In “We the Indigenous,” authors Tiffany Midge, Elissa Washuta, Jake Skeets and We the Indigenous founder D.A. Navoti will share and discuss several of their recent award-winning works “showcasing Indigenous literary talent and voices” at 7 p.m. Monday.

“Kink” co-editor R.O. Kwon will share passages from the work and discuss this “groundbreaking short-story anthology that opens the door to the often-undiscussed topics of love, desire and BDSM” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

During “Creativity in the Climate Crisis,” critically acclaimed authors Robin Wall Kimmerer, Aimee Nezhukumatathil and Johanna Stoberock will discuss using creative works to raise awareness around “the increasingly pressing issue of climate change” at 7 p.m. April 16.

And in “Timely Historical Fiction,” Jess Walter and Esi Edugyan will discuss their historical-fiction novels touching on themes of class, race, friendship and betrayal at 7 p.m. April 17.

Recordings of the events – with some exceptions – will remain available on the EWU YouTube channel for the rest of the year.

Festival attendees will have the opportunity to participate in discussions with fellow literary enthusiasts during “Conversations Over Coffee” at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Interactive events including “Pie School,” organized by author and essayist Kate Lebo, will require registration and the purchase of a book via Auntie’s Bookstore. To purchase one or more of these books, visit auntiesbooks.com.

Four interactive craft classes on poetry and prose writing will be offered Friday and Saturday morning. Class space is limited to 25 participants, and tickets are $35 each. Registration links are available through the online schedule at getlitfestival2021.sched.com.

For more information, visit inside.ewu.edu/getlit or email getlit@ewu.edu.