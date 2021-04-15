Police: Argument between brothers over stolen property ends in stabbing

Police say an argument between two brothers turned violent Wednesday afternoon, sending one to the hospital with a stab wound and the other to jail.

Police were called to the 3600 block of East 28th Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when Darcy T. Spracklin, 24, reported a violent argument between him and his brother, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department

Spracklin said the two had been arguing over alleged stolen property when his brother pulled a gun on him. Spracklin then admitted to stabbing his brother before calling police and waiting down the street .

When officers arrived, they found the brother had been stabbed sustaining injuries that weren’t life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Spracklin told police the argument turned to assault quickly after his brother punched him in the face, but police didn’t see injuries to Spracklin’s face.

After the alleged punch, Spracklin said he pulled a knife and his brother pulled out a gun. Spracklin said he grabbed the barrel of the gun, placing it under his own chin and yelling at his brother to “do it,” according to police.

No shots were fired but police did recover a firearm. Spracklin then stabbed his brother, according to police.

Spracklin was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic violence assault and booked into the Spokane County Jail.