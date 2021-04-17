College baseball: Arizona bounces back to top Washington State

From staff reports

Daniel Susac was 3 for 5 with two home runs and seven runs batted in to power No. 13 Arizona to a 13-8 victory over Washington State in a Pac-12 baseball game Saturday at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

Second-inning homers by Collin Montez and Justin Van De Brake spotted the Cougars (17-13, 5-9 Pac-12) to a 2-0 lead.

Arizona (22-11, 8-6) compiled 15 hits. Susac and Donta Williams each homered in the sixth to give the Wildcats an 8-3 lead.

Van De Brake finished 2 for 4. Jacob McKeon drove in a pair of runs.

Williams and Ryan Holgate added three hits apiece for Arizona.

Pepperdine 4, Gonzaga 3: Reese Alexiades’ RBI single drove in Aharon Modlin with the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as the Waves battled back for the West Coast Conference win in Malibu, California.

The Bulldogs (21-13, 10-4 WCC) erased a 2-0 deficit with all three of their runs in the seventh. Grayson Sterling provided an RBI double and scored on a passed ball, and Guthrie Morrison had a bases-loaded walk.

Justin Lutes tied the game in the eighth with a solo homer for Pepperdine (12-12, 5-3).

Modlin struck out in the ninth with one out but reached first on a passed ball. He stole second, advanced to third on an infield single and scored on Alexiades’ base hit.

Sterling had two of the Bulldogs’ five hits.

Whitworth 17-4, George Fox 11-3: Jaxsen Sweum went 3 for 6 with a three-run homer and five RBIs, and Whitworth clobbered four home runs in the opening game of a Northwest Conference doubleheader in Newberg, Oregon.

Joe Howell added three hits in the first game for the Pirates (8-17, 7-11 NWC).

Aidan Morrison’s single drove in Howell with the go-ahead run in the seventh to turn back George Fox (14-11, 9-8) in the second game.